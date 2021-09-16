Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger cuddle up in social media photo

Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger are showing off their love.

The new couple finally went public with their budding relationship after the British car expert, 42, shared a photo of himself and the Oscar-winning actress, 52, on social media.

In a black-and-white photo on Instagram, the pair is seen snuggling and smiling while looking at the camera. "Heyyyy y’all!" he captioned the photo along with multiple heart-eyed emojis.

Anstead first met the Zellweger the set of discovery+'s "Celebrity IOU: Joyride" in early June, People magazine reported.

The outlet shared that in Zellweger’s episode, fans will see Anstead and Cristy Lee help her surprise brothers Jerome and Jerald. The pair previously served as 24-hour caregivers to Zellweger’s late publicist, Nanci Ryder, during her battle with ALS. She passed away in 2020 at age 67.

A source told the outlet that Zellweger and Anstead instantly bonded over common interests, including their appreciation for cars.

"Sometimes two people just meet and click, and the timing is right," the source told the outlet. "Renee is creative...and often goes for guys who think out of the box. She's smart, thoughtful and always looking to expand horizons and nurture those around her."

"Both of them are private and dislike public scrutiny, so they have that in common. He's a creative guy with lots of interests, and she likes to write and produce, so they have things to talk about when together," the insider added.

Anstead first spoke out about their relationship in August. "Look … everybody knows that Renee and I have become quite close, because we kept it secret for a while, and unfortunately some pictures were taken and put out there," he said, per People magazine.

He dodged giving any other details about their relationship but did share one other fun tidbit about the Hollywood star, who he said was a "real pleasure" to work with.

News of the budding romance came days after Anstead finalized his divorce from HGTV star Christina Haack. They were married for less than two years and share one son, Hudson, 2 years old.

The 38-year-old interior designer has since confirmed her new relationship with Austin-based realtor Joshua Hall. Prior to that union, Anstead was married to Louise Anstead from 2005 until 2017. They share a daughter Amelie 17, and a son Archie, 14.

Meanwhile, Zellweger was briefly married to country singer Kenny Chesney in 2005. The marriage was annulled that same year.

The "Judy" star was previously linked to musician Doyle Bramhall II from 2012 to 2019.

