Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger are Instagram official: ‘Incredibly magical’

Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger are Instagram official.

On Sunday, the longtime automobile builder took to the social media app and shared a sweet selfie with the actress alongside his co-host, car guru Cristy Lee.

"It’s finally here," the 42-year-old captioned the snap. "The first episode of #CelebrityIOUjoyride is available on @discoveryplus Monday the 23rd! And it’s the incredibly magical Renee Zellweger. Join @cristylee09 Ren and me as we pay it forward to two amazing men that gave so much to one of Ren’s dearest and closest friends."

The Oscar-winner is the first guest to appear on the new discovery+ show, "Celebrity IOU: Joyride," which premieres on Monday. It follows Anstead and Lee as they help celebrities surprise deserving loved ones with the cars of their dreams.

Anstead first met the 52-year-old on set in early June, People magazine reported. The outlet shared that in Zellweger’s episode, fans will see Anstead and Lee help her surprise brothers Jerome and Jerald. The pair previously served as 24-hour caregivers to Zellweger’s late publicist, Nanci Ryder, during her battle with ALS. She passed away in 2020 at age 67.

A source told the outlet that Zellweger and Anstead instantly bonded over common interests, including their appreciation for cars.

"Sometimes two people just meet and click, and the timing is right," the source told the outlet. "Renee is creative...and often goes for guys who think out of the box. She's smart, thoughtful and always looking to expand horizons and nurture those around her."

"Both of them are private and dislike public scrutiny, so they have that in common. He's a creative guy with lots of interests, and she likes to write and produce, so they have things to talk about when together," the insider added.

According to the outlet, the couple made their first public appearance together at a gala event for Radford Motors in Santa Ana, Calif., on Aug. 7.

News of the budding romance came days after Anstead finalized his divorce from Christina Haack. They were married for less than two years. The 38-year-old has since confirmed her new relationship with Austin-based realtor Joshua Hall. Prior to that union, Anstead was married to Louise Anstead from 2005 until 2017.

Zellweger was briefly married to country singer Kenny Chesney in 2005. The marriage was annulled that same year.