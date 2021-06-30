Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead just 'click': report

Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead’s romance is heating up.

A source told People that the couple is bonding over common interests.

"Sometimes two people just meet and click, and the timing is right," the source told the magazine. "Renée is creative...and often goes for guys who think out of the box. She's smart, thoughtful and always looking to expand horizons and nurture those around her."

"Both of them are private and dislike public scrutiny, so they have that in common," the source added. "He's a creative guy with lots of interests, and she likes to write and produce, so they have things to talk about when together."

RENEE ZELLWEGER AND ANT ANSTEAD ARE DATING: REPORTS

Zellweger and Anstead’s relationship first caught the public eye after the actor finalized his divorce from "Flip or Flop" star Christina Haack.

Haack first announced her split from Anstead back in 2020.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate," she said in a statement at the time. "We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."

Zellweger previously dated country star Kenny Chesney and actor Bradley Cooper.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The "Bridget Jones’ Diary" star and Anstead reportedly met while working on the series "Celebrity IOU: Joyride," coming soon to Discovery+.