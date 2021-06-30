Expand / Collapse search
Celebrity News
Published

Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead just 'click': report

Anstead recently finalized his divorce from 'Flip or Flop' star Christina Haack

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for June 30

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for June 30

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead’s romance is heating up.  

A source told People that the couple is bonding over common interests.

"Sometimes two people just meet and click, and the timing is right," the source told the magazine. "Renée is creative...and often goes for guys who think out of the box. She's smart, thoughtful and always looking to expand horizons and nurture those around her." 

"Both of them are private and dislike public scrutiny, so they have that in common," the source added. "He's a creative guy with lots of interests, and she likes to write and produce, so they have things to talk about when together." 

RENEE ZELLWEGER AND ANT ANSTEAD ARE DATING: REPORTS

News of the couple's romance broke after Ant Anstead finalized his divorce with HGTV star Christina Haack. 

Zellweger and Anstead’s relationship first caught the public eye after the actor finalized his divorce from "Flip or Flop" star Christina Haack.

Haack first announced her split from Anstead back in 2020.

"Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate," she said in a statement at the time. "We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."

Zellweger previously dated country star Kenny Chesney and actor Bradley Cooper.

The "Bridget Jones’ Diary" star and Anstead reportedly met while working on the series "Celebrity IOU: Joyride," coming soon to Discovery+.

