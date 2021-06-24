Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Couples
Published

Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead are dating: reports

The 'Wheeler Dealers' host just finalized his divorce from HGTV star Christina Haack

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for June 23 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for June 23

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead are reportedly dating.

The Oscar-winner, 52, and the "Wheeler Dealers" host, 42, supposedly met while filming the Discovery+ series "Celebrity IOU: Joyride," last month, per People magazine. The new couple was first reported by TMZ.

Anstead recently finalized his divorce HGTV star Christina Haack, 37, after less than two years of marriage, a rep for Haack confirmed to Fox News on Monday.

The formerly married pair share one son Hudson, 21 months, and agreed on joint legal and physical custody of him.

CHRISTINA HAACK FINALIZES DIVORCE FROM ANT ANSTEAD

Anstead also shares two kids from his first marriage, daughter Amelie 17, and son Archie, 14.

Zellweger and Anstead supposedly met while filming the Discovery+ series "Celebrity IOU: Joyride."

Zellweger and Anstead supposedly met while filming the Discovery+ series "Celebrity IOU: Joyride." (Morgan Lieberman/FilmMagic/David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images )

Zellweger was previously linked to musician Doyle Bramhall II from 2012 to 2019. The actress was briefly married to Kenny Chesney in 2005. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Reps for Zellweger and Anstead didn't immediately return Fox News request for comment. 

On Our Radar