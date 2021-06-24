Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead are dating: reports

Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead are reportedly dating.

The Oscar-winner, 52, and the "Wheeler Dealers" host, 42, supposedly met while filming the Discovery+ series "Celebrity IOU: Joyride," last month, per People magazine. The new couple was first reported by TMZ.

Anstead recently finalized his divorce HGTV star Christina Haack, 37, after less than two years of marriage, a rep for Haack confirmed to Fox News on Monday.

The formerly married pair share one son Hudson, 21 months, and agreed on joint legal and physical custody of him.

Anstead also shares two kids from his first marriage, daughter Amelie 17, and son Archie, 14.

Zellweger was previously linked to musician Doyle Bramhall II from 2012 to 2019. The actress was briefly married to Kenny Chesney in 2005.

Reps for Zellweger and Anstead didn't immediately return Fox News request for comment.