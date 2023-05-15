Expand / Collapse search
Anne Heche receives final resting place at Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Mother's Day

Actress Anne Heche died on Aug. 11 and was laid to rest later that month. LA coroner's listed her cause of death as an 'accident'

By Tracy Wright | Fox News
Anne Heche's editor Rene Sears talks about Anne's relationship with Ellen Degeneres Video

Anne Heche's editor Rene Sears talks about Anne's relationship with Ellen Degeneres

The editor of Anne Heche's upcoming memoir discusses what Heche revealed about her relationship with Ellen DeGeneres and how it affected her career. 

Anne Heche was laid to rest at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery, Cathedral Mausoleum on Mother's Day.

Heche died on Aug. 11, and was laid to rest later that month. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's office ruled her death as an accident as a result of "inhalation and thermal injuries." She was 53.

"She loved everyone so passionately and deeply and her children, her legacy, thank everyone for their support and love through this difficult time and are grateful to be able to honor their mother, today on Mother’s Day," a representative for Heche's estate told Fox News Digital.

Heche is survived by her two sons: Homer Laffoon, 21, and Atlas Tupper, 14.

ANNE HECHE, 53, PEACEFULLY TAKEN OFF LIFE SUPPORT'

Anne Heche wears white lace top and holds her hand up to her head.

Anne Heche's family celebrated her life during a Mother's Day service at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery Sunday. (Maarten de Boer)

Her site includes a portrait and a butterfly above her name, in addition to, "Mother, actress, writer, director, creator, believer. Live in love."

In a statement to The Associated Press last year, Heche's son Homer said he and his brother "are convinced our Mom would love the site we have chosen for her; it's beautiful, serene and she will be among her Hollywood peers."

ANNE HECHE ESTATE APPOINTS SON HOMER LAFFOON AS GENERAL ADMINISTRATOR AFTER MONTHS-LONG COURT BATTLE

The cemetery has in recent years become a cultural hub for film screenings, musical performances and festivals.

Founded in 1899 and located near the Paramount Pictures lot, the cemetery is home to the graves and tombs of actors including Judy Garland and Douglas Fairbanks. Heche's spot in the mausoleum is in the cemetery's Garden of Legends.

Heche's estate rep added, "Her crypt is across from Chris Cornell and Johnny Ramone, next to Mickey Rooney."

Anne Heche tombstone features a flying butterfly and her portrait

Anne Celeste Heche mausoleum includes a butterfly and her portrait.  (Fox News)

The "Six Days Seven Nights" star was involved in a collision on Aug. 5 in Mar Vista. Coroners also listed a "sternal fracture due to blunt trauma" under "other significant conditions" attributed to her death.

Heche suffered a "severe anoxic brain injury" and remained "in a coma" under medical care at the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills for the opportunity to donate her organs through the OneLegacy Foundation.

"It has long been her choice to donate her organs, and she's being kept on life support to determine if any are viable," her representative confirmed at the time.

Anne Heche and son Homer Laffoon

Homer Laffoon (seen in 2021 with mom Anne Heche) was granted general administrator status over his late mother's estate.  (Rachel Murray)

Anne Heche at 'Cedar Rapids'

Anne Heche (pictured in 2011) was laid to rest at the Hollywood Forever cemetery after she died following fiery car crash on Aug. 5. (Dimitrios Kambouris)

Heche was "peacefully taken off life support" on Sunday, Aug. 14, after being declared brain-dead days before.

Following her death, Homer faced a contentious court battle with Atlas' father, James Tupper, who contested Laffoon's appointment as guardian of her estate.

Tupper, who dated Heche for 11 years and has Atlas with the late actress, initially filed paperwork seeking to establish himself as the guardian ad litem of his son, who is legally a minor.

In November, Tupper was denied his petition.

