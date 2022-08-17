Anne Heche's death ruled an 'accident': coroner

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Anne Heche's death has been ruled an accident, according to a report released by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

The 53-year-old actress died of "inhalation and thermal injuries" and the manner of death was listed as an "accident."

The report also listed a "sternal fracture due to blunt trauma" under "other significant conditions."

Her death was listed on the coroner's report as Thursday, Aug. 11.

Heche's place of death was listed at a "hospital" and Deputy Medical Examiner Dr. Ukpo is recorded presiding over the autopsy.

According to the National Library of Medicine, "Sternal fractures are the result of motor vehicle collisions in 60% to 90% of cases."

The fractures are "slightly more prevalent in females than males," and typically result during a collision when the chest strikes a steering wheel, especially in older vehicles without airbags.

Thermal burns are described by the National Library as "skin injuries caused by excessive heat, typically from contact with hot surfaces, hot liquids, steam, or flame."

Additionally, "approximately 3,400 patients die from burns or related complications such as smoke inhalation, carbon monoxide or cyanide poisoning, organ failure, or infection."

Major burn injuries designated by the American Burn Association cover "more than 25% of total body surface area in adults," burns involving more than 10 % TBSA (total body surface area), burns to "the face, perineum, or extremities" or if there are "significant cosmetic impairments."

In overhead video captured from the Aug. 5 scene moments after the collision, Heche was wheeled out from the burning home on a stretcher by firefighters with a white protective sheet covering her body.

Just as they reached the ambulance, she abruptly sat up for a moment before entering the emergency medical vehicle. Following the crash, her rep confirmed Heche never "regained consciousness since shortly after the accident."

Heche suffered a "severe anoxic brain injury" and remained "in a coma" under medical care at the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills for the opportunity to donate her organs through the OneLegacy Foundation.

"It has long been her choice to donate her organs , and she's being kept on life support to determine if any are viable," her representative confirmed last week.

The New York Times Bestselling author was "peacefully taken off life support" Sunday, Aug. 14 after being declared brain dead two days earlier. She is survived by her son Homer with ex-husband Coley Laffoon, and son Atlas with her former partner, James Tupper.

LAPD dismissed the investigation into the car crash following her death.

"As of today, there will be no further investigative efforts made in this case," Officer Norma Eisenman told Fox News Digital on Friday. "Any information or records that have been requested prior to this turn of events will still be collected as they arrive as a matter of formalities and included in the overall case. When a person suspected of a crime expires, we do not present for filing consideration."

Heche found small-screen success on soap operas in the ‘80s and portrayed twins on "Another World," which earned her a Daytime Emmy Award and two Soap Opera Digest Awards. She rose to fame in the late ‘90s for her starring roles alongside Johnny Depp in "Donnie Brasco," with Harrison Ford in "Six Days, Seven Nights" and in Gus Van Sant’s remake of "Psycho."