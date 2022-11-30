Anne Heche estate appoints son Homer Laffoon as general administrator after months-long court battle

Anne Heche's oldest son, Homer Laffoon, was named the general administrator of her estate Wednesday following a nearly four-month court battle in Los Angeles.

Laffoon's attorney, Bryan Phipps, said the probate court made the "correct result" in a statement released to Fox News Digital.

"We believe the court reached the correct result this morning, both legally and equitably, and are glad to have this phase of the process behind us," he said.

Heche died of "inhalation and thermal injuries" on Aug. 11 following a car collision in Mar Vista one week before.

ANNE HECHE ESTATE BATTLE: JAMES TUPPER DENIED GUARDIAN PETITION, HOMER LAFFON ‘PLEASED WITH COURT’S RULING'

"With Mr. Tupper’s allegations and objections now resolved, we are hopeful the administration of the Estate can proceed without unnecessary complication," Phipps added.

ANNE HECHE ESTATE BATTLE: HOMER LAFFOON OPPOSES NEW JAMES TUPPER GUARDIANSHIP PETITION IN COURT DOCUMENTS

Shortly after her death, Laffoon, her 20-year-old son from her marriage with Coley Laffoon, petitioned to be named special administrator of her estate, but was met with objections from Heche's ex-boyfriend, James Tupper.

Heche and Tupper dated for 11 years and have a 13-year-old son, Atlas. His petition to be appointed guardian ad litem was also recently denied.

Laffoon estimated Heche's personal property to be worth $400,000 in documents executed on Oct. 5.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Tupper contested the estate planning and claimed that he received an emailed will from Heche in 2011, but prior legal documents stated "the email does not qualify as either a holographic will or formal witnessed will."

The "Six Days, Seven Nights" actress was taken off life support Aug. 14 after being declared brain-dead. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner office listed her death as an accident.

She suffered a "severe anoxic brain injury" and remained "in a coma" under medical care at the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills for the opportunity to donate her organs through the OneLegacy Foundation.

Her second memoir, "Call Me Anne," is set for a January release date. Publisher Jarred Weisfeld exclusively told Fox News Digital that Heche "dedicated the book to her children."

The 140-page book, a follow-up to her 2001 tome, "Call Me Crazy," will be circulated through Start Publishing and its imprint, Viva Editions, an independent publisher based in New Jersey.

A rep for James Tupper did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.