Anne Heche memoir 'Call Me Anne' gets January release, late actress dedicates book 'to her children'

Anne Heche's second memoir, "Call Me Anne," will be dedicated to her two sons, Homer Laffoon and Atlas Tupper, and is set for a Jan. 24 release date. The Emmy Award-winning actress died last month at the age of 53.

The 140-page book, a follow-up to her 2001 tome, "Call Me Crazy," will be circulated through Start Publishing and its imprint, Viva Editions, an independent publisher based in New Jersey.

Publisher Jarred Weisfeld exclusively told Fox News Digital that Heche "dedicated the book to her children."

Heche shared son Homer with ex-husband Coley Laffoon, and had son Atlas with her former partner, James Tupper.

"She talks about trauma in the book and gives advice on how to cope with it," Weisfeld said. "There are creative prompts at the end of each chapter and she, of course, helped create them."

The late actress details personal anecdotes throughout her life in the book, including her "history of childhood sexual abuse, her relationship with God, her journey to love herself, and more."

She had previously discussed the possibilities of a second book being in the works while chatting on an episode of her "Better Together" podcast with co-host Heather Duffy.

Heche signed a deal with the publisher in May and turned in a manuscript shortly before she died, according to The Associated Press.

The author also describes her "rise to fame, how Harrison Ford became her on-set mentor, her relationship with Ellen DeGeneres and her encounter with Harvey Weinstein."

Heche crashed her car into a house in Los Angeles, which set the building on fire, on Aug. 5. She was declared brain dead on Aug. 11 and pronounced legally dead on Aug. 12.

She died of "inhalation and thermal injuries," and the manner of death was listed as an "accident" by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. The report also listed a "sternal fracture due to blunt trauma" under "other significant conditions."

According to the National Library of Medicine , "Sternal fractures are the result of motor vehicle collisions in 60% to 90% of cases."

Heche suffered a "severe anoxic brain injury" and remained "in a coma" under medical care at the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills for the opportunity to donate her organs through the OneLegacy Foundation.

"It has long been her choice to donate her organs , and she's being kept on life support to determine if any are viable," her representative confirmed at the time.

Her remains were cremated, and her ashes were placed in a mausoleum at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery. The cemetery has in recent years become a cultural hub for film screenings, musical performances and festivals.

In a statement to The Associated Press last month, Homer said he and his brother "are convinced our Mom would love the site we have chosen for her; it's beautiful, serene and she will be among her Hollywood peers."