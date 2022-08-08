Anne Heche crash: Tenant who lost home is 'devastated,' attorney says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lynne Mishele, a woman who was renting a home that was destroyed in Anne Heche's fiery car crash on Friday, is "devastated" following the incident.

"Ms. Mishele is devastated by what happened to her on Friday — not only because she and her pets almost lost their lives, but because all of her property, including items of profound sentimental value, were destroyed," Shawn Holley, the tenant's attorney, told Fox News Digital on Monday. "She asks for privacy at this incredibly difficult time."

