Anne Heche crash: Tenant who lost home is 'devastated,' attorney says

Heche, 53, is now in 'extreme critical condition,' a representative for the actress said.on Monday

By Stephanie Nolasco | Fox News
Anne Heche’s car crash: Aftermath of Los Angeles home after crash ignites fire Video

Anne Heche’s car crash: Aftermath of Los Angeles home after crash ignites fire

Fox News Digital captures video footage of a Los Angeles home after actress Anne Heche’s crashed car caused the house to light on fire.

Lynne Mishele, a woman who was renting a home that was destroyed in Anne Heche's fiery car crash on Friday, is "devastated" following the incident.

"Ms. Mishele is devastated by what happened to her on Friday — not only because she and her pets almost lost their lives, but because all of her property, including items of profound sentimental value, were destroyed," Shawn Holley, the tenant's attorney, told Fox News Digital on Monday. "She asks for privacy at this incredibly difficult time."

