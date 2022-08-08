Anne Heche won't spend 'any significant time' in jail for fiery crash, expert says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Anne Heche likely won't spend "any significant time" in jail after she crashed her car into a home in Los Angeles on Friday.

Heche, 53, will most likely be charged with hit-and-run along with reckless driving, a legal expert told Fox News Digital. Former U.S. Attorney Neama Rahmani explained the actress would only receive misdemeanor charges since she didn't cause any bodily injuries to anyone involved in the crashes.

The actress crashed her Mini Cooper twice on Friday, with the second crash igniting a fire that left a home destroyed in the Mar Vista neighborhood. Heche suffered burn injuries, but was "conscious and breathing" when paramedics removed her from the vehicle.

Heche could receive up to six months in jail for the hit-and-run charge alone, with up to 90 days for the reckless driving charge, Rahmani told Fox News Digital.

If a toxicology report were to confirm Heche had been driving under the influence, she could be charged with a misdemeanor DUI. For that charge, Rahmani explained, the actress could be punished with up to six months in jail.

Most of Heche's legal punishment will be in the form of criminal restitution, according to Rahmani. The "Donnie Brasco" actress will likely be fined and held responsible for the property damage costs associated with both crashes.

On top of the criminal court fines, Heche could be sued in civil court.

The owner of the house Heche crashed into was home at the time and "very narrowly escaped physical harm" after the fire began. Lynne Mishele's neighbors created a GoFundMe campaign that raised $45,000 in one day.

Mishele "lost her entire lifetime of possessions" in the fire that took 59 firefighters and 65 minutes to access, confine and fully extinguish, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

"Lynne lives with her beautiful pups Bree and Rueban, and tortoise Marley in the Mar Vista home that was destroyed this week by a car driving into the home at a high rate of speed, catching the house on fire," the campaign said.

"Even more distressing is that Lynne lost her entire lifetime of possessions, mementos, all equipment for her business including her laptop and iPad, all of her clothing and basic necessities, and all household items. With firefighters' help, she was able to pull a few damaged sentimental belongings from the wreckage. Everything else is gone."

Heche is currently in "stable condition" as she recovers from the crash.