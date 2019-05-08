Anne Hathaway recounts embarrassing wardrobe malfunction just ahead of ‘Late Show’ appearance

Talk about an “uh-oh” moment.

Anne Hathaway revealed she had an awkward wardrobe malfunction just moments before her appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Tuesday.

The “Devil Wears Prada” star told host Stephen Colbert she split her pants shortly before her interview on the late-night show was slated to begin.

“If you guys want to, Google the pictures of me outside [the studio]. Now you might notice I’m standing like this,” she said, as she crossed her legs and put a hand on her hip. “And the reason I’m standing like that is that I looked down in the car, and my pants had split.”

ANNE HATHAWAY ELABORATES ON WHY SHE’S DONE DRINKING: ‘IT MAKES ME UNAVAILABLE FOR MY SON’

“Wow, all the way to Christmas,” Colbert said in response.

“You know what, it’s the most wonderful time of the year,” Hathaway quipped.

Luckily, the 36-year-old, who stars in the upcoming film “The Hustle” alongside Rebel Wilson, asked her assistant to quickly run to her apartment and bring a change of clothes for her.

“Thankfully the accessories worked. Never panic,” the star said as she struck a pose. Then, much to the amusement of the audience, she stood up to show the different poses she had to twist and conform to in order to hide the rip from the paparazzi standing outside of the studio.

This isn't the first time Hathaway has experienced a wardrobe malfunction, telling Colbert her Calvin Klein dress ripped just before she was expected on the red carpet at the 2014 Met Gala.

"I was about a block away from the Met and I was like, 'Wow, this is ama—' I sneezed and my dress split. Like, just straight up split open."

ANNE HATHAWAY SAYS SHE'S DONE DRINKING AFTER NIGHT OUT WITH MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY

When she told Calvin Klein designer Francisco Costa what happened, Hathaway claimed he looked sick.

“I’ve never actually seen someone turn green before,” she recounted with a laugh.

Thankfully, a seamstress at a local hotel saved the day, leaving just enough time for Hathaway to grace the red carpet just ahead of singer Rihanna.