Anne Hathaway says she's done drinking after night out with Matthew McConaughey

Actress Anne Hathaway says she’s quitting drinking after a raucous night out with her “Serenity” co-star Matthew McConaughey.

Hathaway, 36, appeared on “The Ellen Show” Monday where she spoke with host Ellen DeGeneres about her time filming “Serenity.” She also described the amazing night out she had with McConaughey and his wife, Camila Alves, and the subsequent morning that almost broke her.

“We drank the night away, and then I had to go to a meeting with Steven Knight, our director, the next day, and I was just kind of -- have you guys ever had to go to a meeting hungover?" Hathaway asked the audience. "You don’t have to admit it. I was just kind of stumbling in with one eye open and I was trying to convince him about certain things about my character."

She continued: “And at the end of it I said, 'Listen, I’ve got a confession. I was hungover the entire time.' And he just goes, "Oh, really? I couldn't tell.’ Then two days later we had another meeting and I showed up and he said, 'Oh, now I can [tell].'"

The actress confessed that the night out with McConaughey may have been the straw that broke the camel’s back, but that her reason to quit drinking had more to do with her son. Hathaway and husband, Adam Shulman, tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed their first son in April 2016.

"I quit drinking back in October” she said. “For 18 years. I’m going to stop drinking while my son is in my house just because I don’t totally love the way I do it and he’s getting to an age where he really does need me all the time in the mornings.”

However, that doesn’t mean the star has been a completely dry parent since her kid was born. But she says the one time she walked the line was not very fun.

“I did one school run one day where I dropped him off at school, I wasn’t driving, but I was hungover and that was enough for me. I didn’t love that one," the actress said.

