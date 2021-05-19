Anna Paquin slams critic who said bisexual actress is ‘conventionally married to’ a man

Anna Paquin is taking a stand.

The bisexual actress, 38, is married to her fellow "True Blood" alum Stephen Moyer and took to Instagram on Tuesday to address critics of her sexuality.

In a post on the app featuring a rainbow background – a symbol associated with the LGBTQ+ community – she wrote: "I’m a #proudbisexual who is married to a wonderful human who happens to be a man."

"If he doesn’t have a problem with it, why should anyone else?" she added in the caption. She added the hashtags: "#loveislove #f---bierasure #bipride."

ANNA PAQUIN TALKS BIEXUALITY: IT'S NOT ‘A PAST-TENSE THING’

The Oscar-winner didn’t stop there, however, as she then shared her thoughts regarding a comment she saw on the app.

"I am getting tired of seeing ‘bi’ celebrities constantly advocate for it only to end up conventionally married to men with multiple children, living out the so-called white-picket-fence life," said the comment in part.

"Ah yes ... the 'you aren't queer enough' BS," Paquin clapped back.

She also shared another photo to her Instagram Story reading: " Bisexual women dating men are still bisexual. Bisexual men dating women are still bisexual."

ANNA PAQUIN SAYS SHE'S ‘INCREDIBLY HAPPY’ WITH SEVEN-WORD ROLE IN ‘THE IRISHMAN’

Paquin and Moyer, 51, married in 2010 while still starring in "True Blood."

The star came out as bisexual earlier this year during a brief video promoting the Give A Damn campaign, which featured celebrities belonging to the LGBTQ+ community and their allies raising awareness of hate crimes.

"I’m bisexual," she said early in the video, later adding: "… One hate crime is committed approximately every hour of every day in this country."

In 2012, she spoke to Zooey magazine, calling her bisexuality a "minor biographical detail" in her life, but added that she wanted to speak up on LGBTQ+ issues.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"If you're going to talk about some cause in a way that's meaningful, you should identify why it means something to you," Paquin said, per People magazine. "For a bisexual, it's not about gender. That's not the deciding factor for who they're attracted to."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In 2014, she again expressed pride in her sexuality on Twitter.

"Proud to be a happily married bisexual mother," she wrote at the time. "Marriage is about love not gender."