Anna Paquin says she's ‘incredibly happy’ with seven-word role in ‘The Irishman’

By Sara Nathan | New York Post
Oscar winner Anna Paquin may only speak seven words in “The Irishman,” Martin Scor­sese’s new epic, but she’s not complaining — even though her furious fans on Twitter are.

One said, “I had more lines in the Nativity play I was in when I was seven than Anna Paquin has in ‘The Irishman,’ ” while another added, “Teacher says every time Anna Paquin talks in ‘The Irishman,’ ‘Cats’ gets a good review.”

ROBERT DE NIRO DEFENDS ANNA PAQUIN'S SEVEN-WORD ROLE IN 'THE IRISHMAN'

But the “True Blood” actress, who plays Robert De Niro’s adult daughter in the Netflix mob drama, said: “It’s very endearing when people think they are fighting a fight on your behalf, but not really necessary. I’m incredibly happy.”

MARTIN SCORSESE ALMOST DIRECTED 'JOKER': 'I DIDN'T HAVE THE TIME FOR IT'

She told the Hollywood Reporter: “I have such a tiny little role in the film, and I was so excited to get to be a part of it in the first place, and all of this [awards recognition] is just the icing on the cake.”

Paquin said even though the role is small, it was an immediate yes. “I just can’t picture any actor on the planet going, ‘Yeah, I don’t want to work with Martin Scorsese and every single living legend in our field.’ ”

