Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Marriage
Published

Anna Faris reveals why her age made the actress elope with Michael Barrett

When asked if anyone else attended the couple’s nuptials, Anna Faris, 41, responded, 'It was just us'

By Eileen Reslen | New York Post
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for August 23 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for August 23

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Sometimes age isn’t just a number.

Anna Faris is opening up about her recent elopement with husband Michael Barrett.

The "House Bunny" star, 44, was spotted at LAX airport over the weekend, and told paps that she and Barrett, 51, wed at a private courthouse ceremony on their own because "with a little bit of age, you don’t need the whole thing."

Anna Faris is opening up about her recent elopement with husband Michael Barrett.

Anna Faris is opening up about her recent elopement with husband Michael Barrett. (Getty Images)

The newlyweds appeared in love as they held each other’s hands while going up the airport escalator together.

ANNA FARIS REVEALS SHE'S MARRIED TO MICHAEL BARRETT: 'WE ELOPED'

Faris and Barrett were dressed down in jeans and casual T-shirts. They also donned face masks amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The "Just Friends" actress accessorized her low-key look with her stunning yellow diamond ring. Barrett also wore his black wedding band.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

When asked if anyone else attended the couple’s nuptials, Faris responded, "It was just us." She also confirmed it was her decision to elope.

The "Scary Movie" star has been married twice before.

Anna Faris was previously married to Chris Pratt. The ex-couple share a son together. Faris was also previously married to Ben Indra. 

Anna Faris was previously married to Chris Pratt. The ex-couple share a son together. Faris was also previously married to Ben Indra.  (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Faris and actor Ben Indra were married from 2004 to 2008, and she was married to Chris Pratt from 2009 to 2018. She shares an 8-year-old son, Jack, with the latter.

Faris accidentally let it slip on her "Anna Faris Is Unqualified" podcast in July that she and Barrett had secretly tied the knot.

"I think we’ve spent the last year in a place of reflection, in a place of kind of prioritization to some degree, a place of anxiety, a place of like, whatever, assessment," she said. "But I’m looking around, just so, just my fiancé’s right … he’s now my husband."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The "Unqualified" author then clarified, "Yes, we eloped … I’m sorry. I didn’t know … I’m sorry, honey. I just blurted that out, but it just feels [like] I can’t say fiancé anymore."

Faris and Barrett had an intimate courthouse ceremony on San Juan Island in Washington state.

The director, best known for his work in the 2012 comedy "Ted," has also been married before. He and ex-wife Natasha Sabrina Sizlo share two children.

Trending