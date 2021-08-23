Anna Faris reveals why her age made the actress elope with Michael Barrett

Sometimes age isn’t just a number.

Anna Faris is opening up about her recent elopement with husband Michael Barrett.

The "House Bunny" star, 44, was spotted at LAX airport over the weekend, and told paps that she and Barrett, 51, wed at a private courthouse ceremony on their own because "with a little bit of age, you don’t need the whole thing."

The newlyweds appeared in love as they held each other’s hands while going up the airport escalator together.

Faris and Barrett were dressed down in jeans and casual T-shirts. They also donned face masks amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The "Just Friends" actress accessorized her low-key look with her stunning yellow diamond ring. Barrett also wore his black wedding band.

When asked if anyone else attended the couple’s nuptials, Faris responded, "It was just us." She also confirmed it was her decision to elope.

The "Scary Movie" star has been married twice before.

Faris and actor Ben Indra were married from 2004 to 2008, and she was married to Chris Pratt from 2009 to 2018. She shares an 8-year-old son, Jack, with the latter.

Faris accidentally let it slip on her "Anna Faris Is Unqualified" podcast in July that she and Barrett had secretly tied the knot.

"I think we’ve spent the last year in a place of reflection, in a place of kind of prioritization to some degree, a place of anxiety, a place of like, whatever, assessment," she said. "But I’m looking around, just so, just my fiancé’s right … he’s now my husband."

The "Unqualified" author then clarified, "Yes, we eloped … I’m sorry. I didn’t know … I’m sorry, honey. I just blurted that out, but it just feels [like] I can’t say fiancé anymore."

Faris and Barrett had an intimate courthouse ceremony on San Juan Island in Washington state.

The director, best known for his work in the 2012 comedy "Ted," has also been married before. He and ex-wife Natasha Sabrina Sizlo share two children.