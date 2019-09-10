Angelina Jolie 'rediscovering' herself as kids grow up

After years of playing "mommy," Angelina Jolie wants to get back to finding the person she was before becoming a parent.

The "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" star, 44, said that her kids growing up — she recently saw eldest son Maddox off to college — has made her reconnect with herself outside of her maternal role.

"When your children are little you feel more 'mommy.' When they are teenagers you start to remember yourself as a teenager," she told Hello! magazine. "You see them going to punk clubs and you wonder why you can't go. I'm in this fun moment where I'm rediscovering myself."

Jolie revealed that she's shifted her focus away from directing and back to acting in order to spend more time with her six children--Maddox, 18, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 11--with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

"I'm acting a little bit more now because I can't be what my family needs me to be while directing — it takes a lot more time and effort to direct and I look forward to being able to do that again when things are better," she said.

The Oscar winner revealed she enjoys bringing her kids on set with her when she's filming because it enables them to see "mommy" in a new light.

"They're great on set," she said. "But when they see me doing some cool action thing, they think it's funny because they know me so well. They're used to seeing me as Mom in my nightgown, not very good at making breakfast and being silly. It's fun and interesting because different sets bring you into different worlds, different cultures and different places."