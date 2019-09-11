Angelina Jolie's son Maddox breaks silence on alleged Brad Pitt estrangement

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son Maddox broke his silence about his alleged estrangement from his father.

In a video obtained by In Touch Weekly, 18-year-old Maddox was asked whether Pitt, 55, would visit him in college at Yonsei University in Incheon, South Korea, and Maddox was diplomatic, if vague.

“I don’t know about that [or] what’s happening,” he said.

BRAD PITT JOINED ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS AFTER ANGELINA JOLIE SPLIT

When asked if his relationship with Pitt was "over," he replied, “Well, whatever happens, happens.”

Maddox and Pitt reportedly had a falling out that may have sparked the "Ad Astra" star's divorce from Jolie, 44.

Jolie reportedly decided to file for divorce in 2016 after Pitt and Maddox had a fight on a plane — with the actress requesting full custody of their six children at the time.

WHAT REALLY TORE BRAD PITT AND ANGELINA JOLIE APART?

BRAD PITT, ANGELINA JOLIE REACH CHILD CUSTODY AGREEMENT

According to TMZ, Pitt was reported to the Los Angeles Department of Child and Family Services amid allegations that he "attacked" Maddox on the family's flight home to the States from France.

Sources claimed that Pitt "was drunk" at the time, with Pitt's reps insisting that he "did not hit" Maddox during the altercation.

Video of the alleged incident was later reported to not show any violence, but was said to show Pitt "yelling."

Pitt and Jolie were allegedly in an argument when Maddox stepped in between the pair to intervene.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In December, Maddox and brother Pax, 15, posted birthday tributes to Pitt on Instagram. Maddox called the "Se7en" actor "the coolest dad."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.