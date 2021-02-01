Angelina Jolie reflects on ‘pretty hard’ last ‘few years’: ‘I’ve been focusing on healing our family’

Angelina Jolie has been going through some tough times over the past few years.

Speaking with British Vogue, the "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" actress, 45, spoke on her home life with six children as well as her various humanitarian efforts.

"The past few years have been pretty hard," Jolie admitted when asked if she was in a happy stage in her life. "I’ve been focusing on healing our family. It’s slowly coming back, like the ice melting and the blood returning to my body."

Jolie then reflected on life in her 40s — recalling the death of her mother in the process.

"I feel much more comfortable in my forties than I did when I was younger. Maybe because… I don’t know… maybe because my mom didn’t live very long, so there’s something about age that feels like a victory instead of a sadness for me."

"I’m looking forward to my fifties – I feel that I’m gonna hit my stride in my fifties," Jolie continued. "Though we were on the trampoline the other day, and the children said, "No, Mom, don’t do that. You’ll hurt yourself." And I thought, "God, isn’t that funny?" There was a day I was an action star, and now the kids are telling me to get off the trampoline because I’ll hurt myself."

"Even at their young age they know that what matters is to feel safe and loved and stable. To not see those you love harmed. To know your own mind and truth and not to live a lie."

Noting that she now resides in Cecil B. DeMille's former estate, the actress stated that "I wanted it to be close to their dad, who is only five minutes away," referring to estranged husband, Brad Pitt.

"I felt a little pressure moving in. Like I had snuck into where DeMille and Chaplin would hang out. I love most that there is no entertainment room, but lots of pathways and places to walk and think. I feel very fortunate we have that at this time," Jolie continued.

Jolie is mother to Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14 and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12, all of whom she shares with Pitt, 57.