Andy Cohen accuses Kathy Griffin of lying about him after ‘dog’ comment: 'I hope she finds some peace'

Andy Cohen accused Kathy Griffin of lying about him during an interview where she accused him of mistreating her while they worked together.

The “Watch What Happens Live” host responded to previous comments that the comedian made about him in a recent interview. Griffin spoke about her tumultuous past as well as how her former colleagues, Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen, reacted to her controversy and time of need.

“Andy Cohen treated me like a dog. He was one of the worst bosses I’ve ever had,” she said. “The guy decides the entire slate at Bravo and he gave himself a talk show that magically gets renewed every year.”

Griffin noted that she had a talk show on the network for two years before it was canceled and theorized that she was posing a competition to Cohen, leading to her ousting.

"She's made up a lot of stuff about me in the past few years that has just been untrue and sad," Cohen told USA Today Tuesday. "I hope she finds some peace."

He continued: “She said something that I found incredibly vile about (Cooper) last week that I think says more about her than anything else.”

Griffin and Cohen have an ongoing feud stemming from his reaction to her now-infamous 2017 photo in which she posed with a fake, bloody head of Donald Trump. After she was fired as co-host of CNN’s New Year’s Eve broadcast over the image, Cohen took over.

In reference to Cooper, Griffin told “People Now” that she doesn’t think he’ll ever attempt to make up with her.

“I don’t think he’s that kind of guy. I just don’t think he’s wired that way,” she said.

Griffin worked with Cohen at Bravo when she hosted her talk show "Kathy" from 2012 to 2013. She also had a series called "Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List" from 2005 to 2010. In addition to bashing Cohen to People, Griffin previously took shots at him in an interview with Rosanna Scotto during a "Good Day New York" appearance.

"If he has a skill set, I’d like to know what that is,” Griffin said of Cohen (via Us Weekly). “It’s hard to name one."