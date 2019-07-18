Kathy Griffin says she may have known Gloria Vanderbilt better than ex-pal Anderson Cooper

Kathy Griffin spoke out about the death of her former friend Anderson Cooper’s mother, Gloria Vanderbilt, and implied that she had a better relationship with her than the CNN anchor.

Griffin is promoting her new comedy-documentary, “Kathy Griffin: A Hell of a Story.” She recently spoke about her rocky relationship with Cooper after he publicly spoke out against her in 2017 for posing in a photo with a fake severed head of President Trump. Cooper tweeted that he was “appalled” and found the image “disgusting.”

Speaking on “AM to DM” Wednesday, the stand-up comedian was asked about her former friend’s mother, who died at age 95 from stomach cancer.

"I was really in love with Anderson’s mom, the great Gloria Vanderbilt. She let me call her Glo-Vandy," the comic revealed. "She gave me so many life lessons when we would chat, and I actually kind of knew her better than Anderson in a way."

The star went on to explain some of the kernels of wisdom that the late socialite used to give her back when she and Cooper were still friends.

“I hear her voice today saying things like, ‘your whole life can change in one phone call,’ and that’s true. In a time like this when it’s hard to have optimism, your life can change with one phone call. It’s happened to me,” Griffin continued. “She would also always tell me, ‘ell, there’s always more and you’re never done.’ Being a workhorse, I love that. I love working, I love doing shows, I love touring, I love making people laugh because, ‘you’re never done, and there’s always more.’”

Griffin was fired from CNN’s annual New Year’s Eve broadcast, which she co-hosted with Cooper, following the photo scandal. In an interview with “People Now,” she explained that she doesn’t think she nor Cooper will ever take steps to mend their relationship.

“I just don’t think he has really any interest in [making up]. Like I said, after going through something like this, I’m done chasing people. I’m down to three friends on a good day. I just kind of want to go where I can make people laugh.”