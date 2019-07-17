Kathy Griffin says she won't try to make up with Anderson Cooper, says Andy Cohen treated her ‘like a dog’

Kathy Griffin says there’s very little hope of her ever reconciling with her friend and New Years Eve co-host, Anderson Cooper.

The duo has been at odds ever since Cooper reacted to a controversial photo Griffin posed for in 2017 in which she held a fake severed head of Donald Trump. Cooper decried the image publicly, which Griffin took issue with given that he didn't reach out to her privately first.

“For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in. It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate,” he tweeted at the time.

Griffin, 57, was fired from CNN’s annual New Year’s Eve broadcast after the photo scandal, which she had co-hosted with Cooper, 50, since 2007.

In a new interview on “People Now,” Griffin explains that mending broken fences with Cooper probably won’t happen, arguing that’s not really the kind of person he is.

“I don’t think he’s that kind of guy. I just don’t think he’s wired that way,” she explained. “Jeff Zucker, he was my boss at NBC and then when I was at CNN. I didn’t work at CNN. That’s another thing, the Trumpers go ‘Kathy Griffin = CNN = ISIS’ and I’m going, ‘Wait a minute, one night a year. I’m not a reporter!’ I just think Jeff and Anderson aren’t those type of guys.”

She continued: “I just don’t think he has really any interest in [making up]. Like I said, after going through something like this, I’m done chasing people. I’m down to three friends on a good day. I just kind of want to go where I can make people laugh.”

Griffin has previously explained that she doesn’t think Cooper will ever apologize to her and has said in the past that she no longer considers him a friend.

The comedian also pulled no punches in the interview when discussing her old boss, Andy Cohen.

“Andy Cohen treated me like a dog. He was one of the worst bosses I’ve ever had,” she said. “The guy decides the entire slate at Bravo and he gave himself a talk show that magically gets renewed every year.”

Griffin noted that she had a talk show on the network for two years before it was canceled and theorized that she was posing a competition to Cohen, leading to her ousting.