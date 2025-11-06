Ex-Prince Andrew asked to testify by House Democrats in ongoing Jeffrey Epstein investigation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Congress requested former Prince Andrew appear for questioning over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein in connection to the ongoing investigation into the late financier.

Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif. wrote a letter, signed by democratic members of the House Oversight Committee, which was sent to Andrew Mountbatten Windsor on Thursday.

"The Committee is seeking to uncover the identities of Mr. Epstein’s co-conspirators and enablers and to understand the full extent of his criminal operations," the letter, obtained by Fox News Digital, read in part.

"Well-documented allegations against you, along with your long-standing friendship with Mr. Epstein, indicate that you may possess knowledge of his activities relevant to our investigation. In the interest of justice for the victims of Jeffrey Epstein, we request that you cooperate with the Committee’s investigation by sitting for a transcribed interview with the Committee."

The outcast royal could ignore the request as Congress does not have the power to subpoena testimony from foreign nationals, according to The Washington Post.

Fox News Digital reached out to Buckingham Palace and Rep. Garcia for comment. A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace previously told Fox News Digital they don’t answer for Andrew as he’s no longer a working royal.

The letter was only signed by the Democrats involved in the bipartisan investigation. Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., chairman of the House Oversight Committee, was not included in the names of members who signed.

"Rather than assisting in the Oversight Committee’s legitimate investigation by joining the majority to enforce subpoenas issued to former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Democrat Ranking Member Garcia continues to chase headlines and material for his next TikTok video," a spokesperson for the committee’s Republican majority told The Washington Post. "Ranking Member Garcia does not speak for the Committee, and his letters carry no Committee authority."



Rep. Stephen Lynch, the Democratic ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, previously hinted the group was looking to interview Andrew.

"We would be extremely interested in hearing from Prince Andrew regarding his involvement in all this, yes," Lynch said during an appearance on BBC's "Newsnight."

According to Lynch, the committee has already spoken to Epstein survivors as part of the investigation.

"I think for those on our committee, both Democrat and Republican, who have seen the pain and anguish that has been experienced by these women, it will only increase our interest in speaking to everyone who was involved here," Lynch said.

The invitation to Andrew from the committee came after he chose to relinquish his remaining royal titles. His Royal Highness title has been inactive since 2019. While continuing to "vigorously deny" the accusations against him, Prince Andrew noted in a statement that Virginia Giuffre's claims have become a distraction from the work of the royal family.

Weeks later, King Charles III announced he would remove the style, titles and honors of Prince Andrew. Buckingham Palace confirmed the former prince will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, in a statement released Oct. 30.

The palace said the censures "are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him."

