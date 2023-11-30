Shane MacGowan, 'The Pogues' frontman and 'Fairytale of New York' singer, dead at 65

Shane MacGowan, the lead singer of Celtic punk band The Pogues and known the world over for the 1987 hit "Fairytale Of New York," has died aged 65.

MacGowan’s wife, Victoria Mary Clarke, announced the singer’s death via a post on Instagram Thursday.

"There's no way to describe the loss that I am feeling and the longing for just one more of his smiles that lit up my world," she wrote.

'A CHRISTMAS CAROL' HAS BEEN REMADE MANY TIMES SINCE 1843, SEE THESE VERSIONS OF CHARLES DICKENS' STORY

"Thank you thank you thank you thank you for your presence in this world you made it so very bright and you gave so much joy to so many people with your heart and soul and your music.

"You will live in my heart forever. Rave on in the garden all wet with rain that you loved so much."

MacGowan had been receiving treatment for an illness at St Vincent's Hospital in Dublin for several months. He had also suffered from encephalitis, inflammation in the brain.

He was discharged on Nov. 22 and returned home to spend time with his friends and family, according to Irish news outlet RTE.

The Irish star had suffered from several health issues in recent years and was wheelchair-bound.

CHRISTMAS MUSIC: 10 FUN FACTS ABOUT FAVORITE CHRISTMAS SONGS AND CAROLS

In a statement posted to social media, The Pogues wrote:

"It is with the deepest sorrow and heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of Shane MacGowan.

"Shane died peacefully at 3 a.m. this morning with his wife Victoria and family by his side.

"Prayers and the last rites were read which gave comfort to his family.

"He is survived by his wife Victoria, his sister Siobhan and his father Maurice, family and a large circle of friends."

MacGowan was Born in Kent, England on Christmas Day in 1957, although he spent much of his childhood with his mother's family in County Tipperary in Ireland, where he was surrounded by folk and traditional music.

He will forever be associated with the festive period thanks to The Pogues' 1987 hit, "Fairytale Of New York." The song featured a duet with the late Kirsty MacColl.

In the U.K., "Fairytale of New York" is the most-played Christmas song of the 21st century. A bet that MacGowan could not write a Christmas song led to the hit being produced.

The Pogues drew on MacGowan’s punk roots together with his knowledge of Irish folk music to produce a unique sound and their live shows were hugely popular, particularly with a young, London-based Irish audience, according to RTE. The Pogues brought traditional Irish music to the mainstream.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Other hits the band have included "Dirty Old Town," A Rainy Night in Soho," and "A Pair of Brown Eyes."

MacGowan was widely recognized for his songwriting talents, penning songs on a variety of topics including Irish history and nationalism, The Troubles in Northern Ireland and the grimness of living in London in the 1980s.

He was also known for his wild party lifestyle, missing teeth and heavy drinking. MacGowan would often perform on stage heavily inebriated and smoking cigarettes.

The star also had a close friendship with Johnny Depp, who played guitar and featured in the music video to "That Woman’s Got Me Drinking" by MacGowan's other band, The Popes. Depp attended the couple's wedding in 2018.