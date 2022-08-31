Ana de Armas confused why ‘Blonde’ got NC-17 rating: ‘I didn't understand why that happened’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ana de Armas is confused over the NC-17 rating given to her upcoming Netflix movie, "Blonde," about the life of Marylin Monroe.

The Motion Picture Association of America typically gives a film an NC-17 rating when the movie contains gratuitous violence, obscene sex and/or nudity and harsh language. An NC-17 rating is different than an R rating because minors 17 and under are allowed to see rated R movies in theaters when accompanied by an adult and are not allowed in an NC-17 movie at all.

The Cuban actress doesn’t understand why "Blonde" was given such a high rating, claiming she has seen movies that feature much more obscene content.

"I didn't understand why that happened," she said in her L’Officiel cover story. "I can tell you a number of shows or movies that are way more explicit with a lot more sexual content than ‘Blonde.'"

While she can understand that the movie does feature some explicit scenes, she finds those scenes necessary to tell the story they were trying to tell in the movie.

"To tell this story it is important to show all these moments in Marilyn's life that made her end up the way that she did. It needed to be explained," she said. "Everyone [in the cast] knew we had to go to uncomfortable places. I wasn't the only one."

De Armas previously appeared in "Knives Out," with "Blonde" being her first starring role. When her casting was announced, fans of Monroe took issue with the studio’s decision to cast her because she speaks English with a Cuban accent.

She didn’t let the criticism surrounding her accent affect her or add more pressure than she was already feeling, noting everyone should feel pressure when playing such an iconic person. She further explained that her performance was not an imitation but was a way to give insight into the icon’s state of mind at the time.

"I am proud to have Andrew's trust and the chance to pull it off. I feel like whether you're a Cuban or an American actress, anyone should feel the pressure," de Armas said.

The actress had the support of the Marilyn Monroe Estate, who’s rep, Mark Rosen, told Variety that although the estate doesn’t sanction the film, "Ana was a great casting choice as she captures Marilyn's glamour, humanity, and vulnerability."

"Blonde" is set to drop on Netflix on Sept. 28 and is the streaming platform's first NC-17 rated film.