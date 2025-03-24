Amy Schumer taunts Meghan Markle over use of 'Sussex' last name

Amy Schumer threw subtle shade at Meghan Markle in an Instagram video shared over the weekend.

The "Trainwreck" actress appeared to weigh in on Markle's insistence to be called Meghan Sussex after an awkward slip-up with Mindy Kaling on her new Netflix series.

Schumer, 43, divulged her success with a new weight-loss medication before asking about the use of surnames within the royal family.

"I'm not going to stir the pot, but why don't we have to call Kate Middleton Kate of Wales?" Schumer said before signing off her video with, "Ok, Hilaria. Out."

Schumer was likely referring to the second episode of the new Netflix show, "With Love, Meghan," where the duchess teamed up with "The Office" star to create a kids' tea party.

During the episode, Markle described how she was a "latchkey kid" who "grew up with fast food and TV tray dinners, microwavable kids’ meals." She also noted that she "grew up with that and watching ‘Jeopardy!’ and having a lot of fast food – Taco Bell, Jack in the Box."

"People wouldn’t believe that Meghan Markle ate at Jack in the Box," Kaling said.

Markle corrected Kaling, and stated, "It’s so funny, too, that you keep saying Meghan Markle. You know I’m Sussex now."

The former "Suits" star explained how "meaningful" the moniker is.

"You have kids, and you go, ‘No, I share my name with my children,’" said Markle. "I didn’t know how meaningful that would be to me, but it just means so much to go, ‘This is our family name, our little family name.’"

Queen Elizabeth II bestowed the titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex to Harry and Markle when they married in 2018.

The duke and duchess stepped back as senior royals in 2020. They are raising their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in the wealthy, coastal city of Montecito, California. They still hold their royal titles.

Markle shared a rare glimpse of Archie and Lilibet on Instagram Monday.

"Every day is a love story," she captioned the image shared with her nearly 3 million followers on social media.

Archie and Lilibet were previously known as "Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor" and "Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor." They were granted the titles of prince and princess after their grandfather, 76, ascended to the throne in 2022.

The children use the Sussex surname, according to People. Harry was known as "Harry Wales" during his school years, the outlet noted, adopting his father, King Charles III’s, former title , Prince of Wales, as his last name.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Schumer and Markle's reps for comment.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.