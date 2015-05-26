Amy Schumer pranks Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Amy Schumer decided on Tuesday night when she ran into Kanye West and Kim Kardashian at the TIME 100 gala, it was the perfect moment for a photo bomb.

"I saw them, and I asked my publicist, 'Can I dive in front of them and act like I fell?' And she said, 'I can't stop you,' " Schumer told People.

"I just dove right down," she explained.

But afterwards the comedian got a chance to catch up with reality star and her rapper husband.

"I talked to them. They were like, 'What?' Kim was worried for me, and I think Kanye was just, like, scared that I was doing something," the "Inside Amy Schumer" star said.

"They were really sweet. Kim was really funny," Schumer adds. "She goes, 'Oh my god, I was like, does this girl need help?' She was like, 'That was really funny.'"

Schumer, who stars in this summer’s “Train Wreck,” defended her prank.

"They were right there! The epicenter of American. Gotta do it," Schumer said. "It was the best."