America's Idol Scotty McCreery's "I Love You This Big" Makes iTunes Top Selling Singles

It hasn’t even been a week since Scotty McCreery was crowned American Idol’s Season 10 winner, but this hasn’t stopped the Boricua from soaring high on the iTunes charts.

McCreery’s song, “I Love You This Big,” the first song he performed as America’s Idol, made the third spot on the iTunes chart for the top 10 selling singles for the week ending on May 30, 2011.

His album, “American Idol Season 10: Scotty McCreery,” came in at number four in the top selling albums list.

McCreery is going neck to neck with Cuban rapper Pitbull’s song “Give Me Everything” (featuring Ne-Yo, Afrojack & Nayer), which came in at number two.

Bruno Mars’ “The Lazy Song” came in at number seven, and McCreery’s former judge on Idol,Jennifer López’s “On the Floor,” also featuring Pitbull, landed the 10th spot.

Not bad for his first week in showbiz, eh?

