Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Entertainment Newsletter
Published

'American Pickers': Frank Fritz's co-star Mike Wolfe asks for prayers following star's hospitalization

Fritz's hospitalization was announced by 'American Pickers' co-star Mike Wolfe

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
"American Pickers" star Frank Fritz has been hospitalized after suffering a stroke.

"American Pickers" star Frank Fritz has been hospitalized after suffering a stroke. (Charles Eshelman/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

‘HEARTS AND THOUGHTS’- 'American Pickers' star Frank Fritz hospitalized after suffering stroke, Mike Wolfe announces: ‘Time to pray.’ Continue reading…

REST IN PEACE- 'Elvis' actress Shonka Dukureh, 44, found dead in her Nashville apartment. Continue reading…

STARS BEHIND BARS- 'Real Housewives' star Jen Shah to serve time in prison: Celebrity lawyer reveals what reality stars face behind bars. Continue reading…

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are planning to have a "bigger party" with friends after getting married during an intimate wedding ceremony in Las Vegas.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are planning to have a "bigger party" with friends after getting married during an intimate wedding ceremony in Las Vegas. (Jennifer Lopez/ OntheJLo.com)

HONEYMOONERS- Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck pack on the PDA during Paris honeymoon. Continue reading…

NEW ADDITION TO THE FAMILY- Nicky Hilton shares first picture with newborn son: ‘Baby bliss.’ Continue reading…

‘YOU WANT PEOPLE TO LAUGH’- Comedians defend Dave Chappelle in wake of canceled Minnesota show: ‘Nobody should be censored.’ Continue reading…

SEX LIFE THOUGHTS- Jane Fonda, 84, says women 'get better' at sex as they age: ‘Give me what I want.’ Continue reading…

Amber Heard has filed to appeal the verdict in her trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Amber Heard has filed to appeal the verdict in her trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan, File)

‘IGNITE THE TWITTER BONFIRES’- Amber Heard files notice of appeal in Johnny Depp defamation case. Continue reading…

‘I’M SO LUCKY'- Gwyneth Paltrow says she does not miss acting 'at all' after creating lifestyle brand Goop. Continue reading…

HAPPY BIRTHDAY- Selena Gomez turns 30: How she survived child stardom, illness and heartbreak and came out on top. Continue reading…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Lauryn Overhultz is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

Trending