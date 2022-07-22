'American Pickers': Frank Fritz's co-star Mike Wolfe asks for prayers following star's hospitalization
Fritz's hospitalization was announced by 'American Pickers' co-star Mike Wolfe
Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.
‘HEARTS AND THOUGHTS’- 'American Pickers' star Frank Fritz hospitalized after suffering stroke, Mike Wolfe announces: ‘Time to pray.’ Continue reading…
REST IN PEACE- 'Elvis' actress Shonka Dukureh, 44, found dead in her Nashville apartment. Continue reading…
STARS BEHIND BARS- 'Real Housewives' star Jen Shah to serve time in prison: Celebrity lawyer reveals what reality stars face behind bars. Continue reading…
HONEYMOONERS- Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck pack on the PDA during Paris honeymoon. Continue reading…
NEW ADDITION TO THE FAMILY- Nicky Hilton shares first picture with newborn son: ‘Baby bliss.’ Continue reading…
‘YOU WANT PEOPLE TO LAUGH’- Comedians defend Dave Chappelle in wake of canceled Minnesota show: ‘Nobody should be censored.’ Continue reading…
SEX LIFE THOUGHTS- Jane Fonda, 84, says women 'get better' at sex as they age: ‘Give me what I want.’ Continue reading…
‘IGNITE THE TWITTER BONFIRES’- Amber Heard files notice of appeal in Johnny Depp defamation case. Continue reading…
‘I’M SO LUCKY'- Gwyneth Paltrow says she does not miss acting 'at all' after creating lifestyle brand Goop. Continue reading…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY- Selena Gomez turns 30: How she survived child stardom, illness and heartbreak and came out on top. Continue reading…
FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS