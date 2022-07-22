'American Pickers': Frank Fritz's co-star Mike Wolfe asks for prayers following star's hospitalization

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

‘HEARTS AND THOUGHTS’- 'American Pickers' star Frank Fritz hospitalized after suffering stroke, Mike Wolfe announces: ‘Time to pray.’ Continue reading…

REST IN PEACE- 'Elvis' actress Shonka Dukureh, 44, found dead in her Nashville apartment. Continue reading…

STARS BEHIND BARS- 'Real Housewives' star Jen Shah to serve time in prison: Celebrity lawyer reveals what reality stars face behind bars. Continue reading…

HONEYMOONERS- Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck pack on the PDA during Paris honeymoon. Continue reading…

NEW ADDITION TO THE FAMILY- Nicky Hilton shares first picture with newborn son: ‘Baby bliss.’ Continue reading…

‘YOU WANT PEOPLE TO LAUGH’- Comedians defend Dave Chappelle in wake of canceled Minnesota show: ‘Nobody should be censored.’ Continue reading…

SEX LIFE THOUGHTS- Jane Fonda, 84, says women 'get better' at sex as they age: ‘Give me what I want.’ Continue reading…

‘IGNITE THE TWITTER BONFIRES’- Amber Heard files notice of appeal in Johnny Depp defamation case. Continue reading…

‘I’M SO LUCKY'- Gwyneth Paltrow says she does not miss acting 'at all' after creating lifestyle brand Goop. Continue reading…

HAPPY BIRTHDAY- Selena Gomez turns 30: How she survived child stardom, illness and heartbreak and came out on top. Continue reading…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS