American Idol suspends filming amid coronavirus pandemic

Yet another television show has halted production due to coronavirus concerns: "American Idol."

A rep for the show confirmed to Fox News that filming is "currently suspended" and that "remote working [has been] in effect since last week."

Additionally, the rep said that episodes of "American Idol" will continue to air as scheduled as the show draws closer to its live episodes, which are set to begin in April.

Production "will examine things on a week to week basis," according to the rep.

"American Idol" is now part of an ever-growing list of television programs to have suspended production.

"Stranger Things," "The Bachelorette" and "Riverdale" are among such shows to postpone production.

Films like "Black Widow," "No Time to Die" and "Mulan" have also pushed back their release dates.

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.