Katy Perry and Ryan Seacrest brought to tears over 'American Idol' audition story

There was another first on Sunday night's episode of "American Idol."

Ryan Seacrest ran into aspiring singer Courtney Timmons outside the set's building, where she had been waiting all day in line. He brought her up to judge's himself – bypassing all the producers – and her incredible voice brought tears to Seacrest's and Katy Perry's eyes.

"No one has heard of her. We don’t have any idea what she sounds like,” Seacrest said about the 22-year-old security guard from Georgia.

Timmons then stunned everyone with a moving rendition of Andra Day’s “Rise Up."

"You can sing!” Perry commented.

“No, you can sang!” fellow judge Lionel Richie added. "You are a bird, girl.”

“You’re one of the best singers we’ve seen today!” Perry told Timmons. “You’re probably the best singer we’ve seen today. Courtney Timmons, this is really magical. This is a magical moment. We’re going to send you to Hollywood.”

Seacrest wiped away tears as they handed Timmons a golden ticket.

“Us two — we probably don’t have any emotion, but when you get us, you really get us,” Perry said about her and Seacrest’s emotions. “Courtney, you are what 'American Idol' is. You’re the new definition.”