'American Idol' exec murder suspect allegedly used couple's own gun in grisly killings

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The suspect in the grisly murders of an "American Idol" music executive and her husband allegedly shot the couple with their own gun and then called 911 himself.

Initial reports claimed the suspect was burglarizing the couple's home on July 10 while nobody was there. Raymond Boodarian, 22, allegedly shot Robin Kaye and Thomas DeLuca when they suddenly returned.

During a town hall meeting Monday, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman revealed the new details.

Hochman alleged Boodarian gave his name when he called 911 on July 10, ABC7 reported. These calls led detectives to track him down after the discovery of the deceased on July 14.

‘AMERICAN IDOL’ EXEC SUSPECT CHARGED IN DOUBLE HOMICIDE

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Los Angeles DA's office for comment.

Kaye and DeLuca were found dead inside their home on July 14 as the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) conducted a welfare check. A friend of the couple had contacted authorities after not hearing from Kaye or DeLuca for days. The police were given access to get inside the gate by the friend, where they found signs of trouble outside.

Officers broke a window to enter, where they discovered that the couple had been shot to death.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

On July 10, the LAPD responded to the Encino home after receiving two calls about a burglary. At the time, officers saw no signs of forced entry.

"The house is fortified. It has seven, eight-foot-high walls with metal spikes that are welded onto the tips of the walls there. The vehicle gate was closed, also spiked. They had no means of entering via gate code like they did on the date of the welfare check," LAPD Lt. Guy Golan told Fox News Digital about the July 10 response.

"They did request a flyover by our airship, which did happen," he added. "There were no signs of forced entry during this flyover. And again, that the suspect entered the property without force and entry. So there were no signs of burglary. And regarding what evidence there was in the front porch, it was not visible by air due to the foyer having a kind of a cover over it there at the front of the house. So the airship was not able to see what the officers observed during the welfare check."

WATCH: ‘AMERICAN IDOL’ EXEC MURDER SUSPECT CHARGED IN DOUBLE HOMICIDE

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Boodarian now faces two counts of murder and one count of first-degree burglary. He could face life without the possibility of parole, or death, according to Deputy District Attorney Hilary Williams.

Encino residents gathered at the town hall meeting on Monday to discuss concerns over rising crime in the area.

"This murder could have been avoided," Heather Michaels from the Encino Neighborhood Council said, according to Fox11. "The community feels unsafe. They are frightened. A lot of the elderly don’t even want to come out of their homes."

Authorities noted they have increased patrolling across the Encino area from 7p.m. to 7a.m.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP