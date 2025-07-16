'American Idol' exec murder suspect charged in double homicide

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

VAN NUYS, Calif – The man accused of murdering an "American Idol" music executive and her husband appeared for the first time Thursday in a Southern California court.

Raymond Boodarian, 22, was charged with two counts of murder and one count of first-degree burglary. Special circumstances were also filed with respect to the murders, deputy district attorney Hilary Williams said outside of the Van Nuys courthouse. Boodarian remained hidden behind a door in the courtroom during the hearing.

The District Attorney's Office was prepared to arraign the suspect today, but the arraignment was moved to Aug. 20. He could face life without the possibility of parole, or death, Williams said.

‘AMERICAN IDOL’ EXEC MURDER SUSPECT ALLEGELDY FLASHED KNIVES, THREATENED HIS MOM: NEIGHBORS

"In a matter of moments, this couple was senselessly killed in their own home as they returned from the grocery store," District Attorney Hochman said in a statement.

"This tragic shooting has shaken a valley community and the notion that home should be our safe sanctuary. Our thoughts and prayers go out to their family and friends who are grieving this tremendous loss."

‘AMERICAN IDOL’ MUSIC BOSS ROBIN KAYE AND HUSBAND FOUND MURDERED IN THEIR LA HOME

Boodarian was arrested Tuesday on felony charges and held without bail after being accused of murdering the couple in their Encino home.

"He was arrested from his place of residence. Over near the 19,000 block of Vanowen Street. He was arrested without incident," Los Angeles Police Department Lieutenant Guy Golan previously told Fox News Digital.

"He did not provide any statements at this time, and investigators plan on filing charges for murder against him."

At Boodarian's home, a family spokesperson told Fox News Digital, "Sorry for everything that has happened. And sorry for the couple that [have] lost their lives."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Robin Kaye, a music supervisor who worked on more than 300 episodes of the popular singing competition show, and her husband, Thomas Deluca, were found dead inside their home on Monday, July 14.

LAPD officials said Kaye and Deluca were both found with multiple gunshot wounds, and the double homicide appeared to be a random act of violence.

WATCH: LAPD LIEUTENANT SAYS MOTIVE IS UNKNOWN IN DOUBLE HOMICIDE

"We're still investigating any possible motive. Right now, we have no connection linking the suspect with the victims," Golan said before noting that Boodarian was identified through surveillance video.

"We still don't know if the suspect drove to the scene or if he walked or if he took a bus or an Uber … we have a lot of legwork to show the suspect being at the residence, other than simply surveillance video that we recovered from the house. And we have the next 48 hours to do that," Golan told Fox News Digital.

Kaye and Deluca, were found dead inside their home after officers responded to a call around 2:30 p.m. on July 14 for a welfare check in the 4700 block of White Oak Avenue in Encino. Both victims were 70.