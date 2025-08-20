'American Idol' exec and husband's cause of death confirmed as details of couple's final moments revealed

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"American Idol" music executive Robin Kaye and her husband Thomas DeLuca's official causes of death have been released.

Kaye, 70, and DeLuca, 70, each died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner's office.

The manner of death was listed as homicide for the couple, Fox News Digital can confirm. The autopsy reports have not been released.

DeLuca died seconds after being shot around 4:45 p.m. on July 10, according to the death certificates, which were obtained by People. Kaye died minutes after the suspect shot her.

Kaye and DeLuca were found dead inside their home on July 14 when the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) conducted a welfare check.

A friend of the couple had contacted authorities after not hearing from Kaye or DeLuca for days. The police were given access to get inside the gate by the friend, and they found signs of trouble outside. Officers broke a window to enter, and they discovered the couple shot to death.

Kaye and her husband narrowly missed a police presence outside their home on the day they were shot and killed by an intruder – the couple returned home about 25 minutes after police left their house following a neighbor's call about someone scaling the fence.

After Kaye and DeLuca returned home, a second 911 call came through to the LAPD. The caller could be heard saying "someone broke into my office," and "don’t shoot me," NBC4 Los Angeles reported.

According to detectives, GPS coordinates placed the caller inside Kaye and DeLuca's home.

Investigators believe the suspect scaled a fence to gain access to the home and was able to enter through an unlocked door. LAPD Lt. Guy Golan previously told Fox News Digital police believe the suspect was inside the house for about 30 minutes when the victims returned home, and a violent struggle took place. Kaye and Deluca died of their injuries, and the suspect fled on foot.

A suspect, identified as 22-year-old Raymond Boodarian, was arrested in the double homicide on July 15.

Boodarian has not entered a plea after a judge scheduled a mental competency hearing. He will reappear in court on Sept. 3.

Following the murders, Encino residents gathered at a town hall meeting on July 21 to discuss concerns over rising crime in the area.

"This murder could have been avoided," Heather Michaels from the Encino Neighborhood Council said, according to Fox11. "The community feels unsafe. They are frightened. A lot of the elderly don’t even want to come out of their homes."

Kaye and DeLuca attended another neighborhood safety meeting the night before they were killed, according to NBC4 Los Angeles.

"I had a chance to connect with Robin and Tom, sitting at the same table, for about two hours," Capt. Mike Bland admitted during a July 21 safety meeting, according to the outlet. At the second meeting, which occurred after Kaye and DeLuca were murdered, officers promised to increase patrolling in Encino-area neighborhoods.

