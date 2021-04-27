'American Idol' contestant asks for donations to help pay for brain cancer treatment, second surgery

Former "American Idol" contestant Avalon Young is asking her fans for donations to help her pay for brain cancer treatment.

The singer, 26, appeared on Season 15 of "American Idol" in 2016, where she was eliminated after making it to the top 24 semifinals. In November, she revealed that she was experiencing seizures. Now it seems her situation is even more dire than she thought and she’s set up a GoFundMe campaign to help her pay for medical expenses.

According to the campaign, Young underwent a 16-hour surgery on Feb. 26 to remove "a tumor the size of peach" in her brain. However, doctors say she’ll need a second surgery to remove trace amounts of the tumor left in her brain as well as weeks of radiation and chemotherapy treatment.

"Avalon has minimal insurance, is an independent artist, and self-supporting singer/songwriter. We hope to help her with some of the financial burden as a result of these medical expenses," the page reads.

As of this writing, the campaign has raised $58,815, more than half of its $100,000 goal.

In an update posted on April 21, the family revealed that her second brain surgery has been scheduled for May 27.

The singer revealed her brain cancer diagnosis earlier this month by sharing a picture of herself post-surgery with half of her head shaved and a large surgery scar. She lays in bed with her middle finger up and the words "f*ck cancer" are written across the image.

"got some of the worst news ever after thinking i was fully recovering after this tumor surgery. i’ve got cancer in my brain and i gotta boss up and take care of it," she captioned the post. "a second surgery, and then chemotherapy and radiation. i felt like it was only fair to let you guys know because you’ve supported me up until this point. unreal to receive this news at the age of 26. everything is gonna be okay, the journey is gonna be wild, but i’m ready for it. love you guys a ton."