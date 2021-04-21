'American Idol' comeback twist sparks controversy as viewers claim it 'ruined' season: 'Completely unfair'

"American Idol" fans are none too pleased after Monday's episode featured last season's contestants returning for their shot to perform live on stage in what Ryan Seacrest called the "biggest shakeup" in the show's history.

The "comeback" episode saw 10 former contestants who were unable to perform on the show's main stage in 2020 due to coronavirus limitations were brought back on Monday for a chance to snag a spot in this season's top 10.

While judge Katy Perry appeared to be on board with the last-minute shuffle, it created quite the upheaval among viewers at home who found it to be a ripoff to this season's current contestants.

"This #AmericanIdol comeback is completely unfair! How is the runner up even in the running? He had an entire season gaining fans and an entire year perfecting his craft," one Twitter user reacted.

Another person said they are "so sad" for this season's entertainers, calling ABC's move "really unfair."

"I've been watching #AmericanIdol since the beginning.. They usually get it right.. How did they get it so wrong with this stupid "comeback" BS? Bring them back and give them the experience.. That's fantastic.. But the number 10 spot belongs to this years talent..........." another tweeted.

Monday's episode saw Faith Becnel, Franklin Boone, Dwayne Crocker Jr., Cyniah Elise, Arthur Gunn, Aliana Jester, Louis Knight, Nick Merico, Makayla Phillips, and Olivia Ximines returning to the idol stage. Just one night prior, Season 19 competitors Madison Watkins, Ava August and Beane were eliminated.

"Idol" fans voiced their frustrations with the comeback episode, with some declaring that if it didn't work out the way it did, some eliminated contestants from this season would have made it through to the top 10.

One Madison Watkins fan said she was "robbed."

"The @AmericanIdol 'comeback' show was a joke. you were so much better that most artists that even stepped on that stage," one viewer tweeted to Watkins, along with a suggestion that ABC sign her for a record deal "or even your own show."

Another viewer pledged support for August. "Can we just vote Ava back in again? Seriously. She should have never been voted off and is much, much better than any of the comebacks," one tweet reads.

One unhappy person watching at home claimed the plot twist was "the worst thing" to happen on the ABC singing competition series.

"This 'comeback' stuff has totally ruined the season for me. No one from last year deserves to be in Top 10 over any of these three," another wrote, referencing Sunday's eliminated contestants.

Reps for ABC did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.