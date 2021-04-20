'American Idol' judge Luke Bryan's wife addresses rumor contestant Wyatt Pike departed over ‘fight’ with star

Luke Bryan's wife is clearing the air.

Roughly a week ago, "American Idol" frontrunner Wyatt Pike departed the popular singing competition show. On Instagram, the 20-year-old singer said he left the show due to "personal reasons," but didn't offer any further explanation.

Since then, wild rumors from fan social media accounts have swirled as to what exactly happened to cause Pike to dip out of the show -- including one theory suggesting he was involved in an alleged feud with Bryan, a judge on the show.

The rumors claim that the altercation became physical, according to E! News.

Now, after the rumored dust-up, Bryan's wife Caroline has taken to TikTok to confirm her hubby's COVID-19 diagnosis and squash speculation of a fight.

Bryan, 44, was notably absent from "Idol" on Sunday, April 12 -- though he said online that he would miss the show after testing positive for coronavirus.

"Trust me, he has covid," Caroline wrote on the app, per the outlet. "I kinda wish there was a fight. I'm sick of taking care of kids alone and sanitizing."

She jokingly added: "I'm peeing Lysol!!!"

A rep for "Idol" echoed Pike's own statement and told the New York Post that he departed due to "personal reasons."

Host Ryan Seacrest broke the news of Pike's departure on air last week.

"Before we get to the results, I have to tell you that finalist Wyatt Pike will not be competing in the competition," he said at the time. "He had to drop out — but we wish him the very best, OK?"

On Monday, hours before "American Idol" aired, Pike took to social media to debut a new original song titled "Friday Nights."

"As promised, here's a video of my tune 'Friday Nights'! I had fun filming this for you yesterday, hope you enjoy! 'Friday Nights' is available on all streaming platforms!" he captioned the video on Instagram.

