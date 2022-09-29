‘American Horror Story’ season 11 title, release date and cast announced

Fans of "American Horror Story" can finally breathe a sigh of relief as details for the show’s eleventh season have finally been announced, including the title, "American Horror Story: NYC."

After months of speculation from fans as to what the theme of the upcoming season would be, FX announced Thursday the season will be called "NYC" and will premiere Oct. 19.

Two episodes will air on the premiere date, with two episodes airing each Wednesday for the following four weeks. Episodes will be available to stream on Hulu the day after they air.

By the time season 11 begins, it will have been an entire year since season 10 ended and the show's fans were running out of patience while waiting for any news about the new season.

Their patience had begun to run so thin that owners of various fan accounts on social media came together to release a statement threatening to go on strike due to the network withholding information. Prior to Thursday’s announcement, the only information fans had was that season 11 was going to air sometime in the fall.

While not much information is known about the new season in terms of its storyline, the cast list has been released. Show veterans Joe Mantello, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Isaac Powell, Denis O’Hare, Patti LuPone and Zachary Quinto are set to return, as well as some new faces.

The newcomers include Sandra Bernhard and Charlie Carver, and while they may be new to "American Horror Story," they aren’t new to the Ryan Murphy universe. Bernhard worked with Murphy on "Pose," while Carver worked with him on both "Ratched" and "The Boys in the Band."

Murphy is the brains behind the "American Horror Story" operation as he produces, writes and directs the show. He is most known for creating some of the most popular series in recent history, including "Pose," "Glee," "American Horror Story" and "American Crime Story."

Going into its eleventh season, "American Horror Story" has officially become the longest-running hourlong series in FX history and has garnered many fans along the way. As an anthology series, each season follows a new group of characters as they navigate their respective worlds.

Previous seasons include "Murder House" (Season 1), "Asylum" (Season 2), "Coven" (Season 3), "Freak Show" (Season 4), "Hotel" (Season 5), "Roanoke" (Season 6), "Cult" (Season 7), "Apocalypse" (Season 8), "1984" (Season 9) and "Double Feature: Red Tide and Death Valley" (Season 10).

The demand for "American Horror Story" was so high that Murphy and his producing partner Brad Falchuk created a spinoff show, "American Horror Stories." While both are anthology series, the spinoff features standalone episodes, whereas the original features one continuous storyline throughout the entire season.