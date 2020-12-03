Cops respond to Billie Lourd's home after gunshot was fired: report

Los Angeles cops reported to Billie Lourd's residence on Wednesday after a shooting occurred.

A spokesperson at the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Fox News on Thursday that officers responded to a property on the basis of a phone call received about suspected gunfire.

"On December 2, around 10:39 a.m., officers responded for a shooting. The comments of the call stated a suspect was involved in an altercation with a worker. One shot was fired," the department told Fox News.

Police confirmed no one at the scene was hurt. The suspect was driving a grey early 2000 model Nissan Sentra. Police said there is no one in custody at this time.

The police department did not release victim or witness names, but the address where the incident occurred is the same property where Lourd's late mother, Carrie Fisher, reportedly lived.

According to TMZ, the property is adjacent to one previously owned by Fisher's late mother, and Lourd's grandmother, Debbie Reynolds. Lourd, 28, now owns both properties, which she plans to combine into one giant estate, according to the outlet.

A rep for Lourd did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment. TMZ reports that the actress was not home at the time of the incident.

The report also states that the suspect is believed to be a construction worker who was in a dispute with another worker on site after being fired. The upset worker took out a gun, aimed it at the other worker and shot into the ground, the report states.

In September, Lourd welcomed her first child, a baby boy named Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell, with her fiancé Austen Rydell.

Fisher, best known for her "Star Wars" role as Princess Leia, died in December 2016. She was 60. Days later, Reynolds passed away at the age of 84.