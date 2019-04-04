Amber Rose, boyfriend Alexander Edwards expecting first child

She’s going to be a “MUVA” of 2!

Amber Rose and her Def Jam Records exec boyfriend Alexander Edwards are expecting their first baby together, and it’s going to be a boy.

“@ae4president and I are SUPER excited to announce that we have a Sweet little Baby Boy on the way!” Rose, 35, wrote on Instagram Wednesday along with a photo showing off her bump during a sonogram appointment.

Well wishes from stars including Demi Lovato and Tamar Braxton flooded the model’s social media.

Edwards shared his excitement as well, posting to social media, “Even when it’s dark… my SON will shine.”

He continued by thanking Rose, writing, “Thank u baby 4 my greatest gift. s–t wild! I love you I can’t wait to thug it out w my baby boy. & baby boy, I promise I won’t get mad if ur first words r ‘where the b—es @?’ ”

Rose is already a mom to 6-year-old son Sebastian, whom she shares with an ex, rapper Wiz Khalifa.

“P.S Sebastian is soooooo Happy to be a big brother!” she added in her post.

Page Six exclusively reported in January that the “S—tWalk” founder has been dating Edwards, the VP of A&R at Def Jam, since October.

She had previously dated Kanye West and 21 Savage.

