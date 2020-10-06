Amanda Kloots slams Trump's coronavirus tweet 3 months after husband Nick Cordero's death: 'No empathy'

Amanda Kloots is the latest celebrity to call out President Trump over his lack of empathy for the lives lost from the coronavirus.

Earlier this year, people from around the world rallied for support for Kloots and her family as her husband, Nick Cordero, fought for his life in the ICU after contracting COVID-19. After several setbacks and procedures, Cordero succumbed to complications of the deadly virus in July at just 41 years old.

Kloots runs her own fitness company and is raising the couple's son, Elvis, 1, in Los Angeles, Calif. Late Monday, the widow followed in the footsteps of several celebrities before her to call out President Trump for one of his recent tweets in which he declared he was leaving Walter Reed Medical Center after testing positive for COVID-19. In his tweet, Trump told his followers not to live in fear of the coronavirus or to let it "dominate" their daily lives.

"To all the over 208,000 Americans who lost loved ones to this virus - I stand by you, with you, holding your hand. Unfortunately it did dominate our lives didn’t it?" Kloots wrote in a heartbreaking social media post.

She continued: "It dominated Nick’s family’s lives and my family’s lives. I guess we 'let it' - like it was our choice?? Unfortunately not everyone is lucky enough to spend two days in the hospital. I cried next to my husband for 95 days watching what COVID did to the person I love."

Kloots went on to write that the coronavirus "IS something to be afraid of. After you see the person you love the most die from this disease you would never say what this tweet says."

She goes on to denounce Trump for showing "no empathy to all the lives lost."

"He is bragging instead. It is sad. It is hurtful. It is disgraceful," she concluded.

Kloots confirmed on July 5 that Cordero, an actor and Broadway singer, had passed away.

“I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday," she wrote at the time.

Cordero entered the emergency room in March and had a succession of health setbacks, including mini-strokes, blood clots, septic infections, a tracheostomy and a temporary pacemaker implanted. He had been on a ventilator and unconscious and had his right leg amputated. A double lung transplant was being explored.

Cordero played a mob soldier with a flair for the dramatic in 2014 in Broadway’s Woody Allen 1994 film adaptation of “Bullets Over Broadway,” for which he received a Tony nomination for best featured actor in a musical. He moved to Los Angeles to star in “Rock of Ages.”