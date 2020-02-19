Amanda Bynes says she’s ‘looking forward’ to starting a clothing line, hopes it’ll be out in the ‘near future’

Amanda Bynes has found her next project.

The 33-year-old former actress took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday where she shared with her fans that she intends to work on a clothing line.

"Sup Instagram, just wanted to say 'Hi' to all my followers, I really wanted to say I appreciate you guys so much for supporting me," Bynes first said in the video.

She then revealed that she was dining with her friend Kathy, a student adviser at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising, the school that Bynes attended.

"I'm really looking forward to starting my clothing line," she continued, "and I'm hoping that in the near future it will be out online..."

The announcement comes just days after Bynes revealed her engagement.

On Valentine's Day, the former "She's The Man" star posted a photo online to share the exciting news.

The photo showcased a ring with a massive diamond on her left hand.

"Engaged to the love of my life," the photo's caption read.