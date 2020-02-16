Amanda Bynes shares photo with 'lover' after engagement announcement

Amanda Bynes is in love.

After announcing her engagement, the "She's the Man" star, 33, took to Instagram on Saturday to show off her beau.

In the photo, Bynes stands with a tall man, smiling behind her.

In the caption, Bynes wrote one simple word: "Lover."

The former Nickelodeon star didn't tag her mystery man.

The post came just one day after Bynes announced her engagement on Instagram, showing off her massive ring.

"Engaged to tha love of my life," she wrote in the photo's caption.

In the photo, Bynes' hand rests on someone else's -- presumably her fiancé's -- with her dazzling diamond on full display.