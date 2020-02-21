Amanda Bynes says she's been sober for 'over a year' in apology video for infamous 2013 Twitter rant

Amanda Bynes is getting some things off her chest.

The 33-year-old actress stunned fans earlier this week when she announced she was engaged to a mystery lover. Now, in a new Instagram video, Bynes reveals her fiance's identity and also apologizes to a slew of celebrities she once trolled on Twitter years ago.

"Hey everyone, this is Paul, my fiance," Bynes tells her followers while standing alongside her new man, who says, "What's up?"

"I'm so lucky," Bynes continues. "As you can see, he's drop-dead gorgeous and he's also the best person on the face of the earth. But I just wanted to post a video to stay I'm sorry to everyone whom I called ugly on Twitter. I was feeling so ugly at the time and it was really hard to express myself at the time because I was so drugged out."

The actress, who confirmed rumors that she met Paul (last name Michael) in rehab, also provided an update on how she's doing with her battle with sobriety today.

"Now I've remained sober for over a year -- same with Paul," said Bynes. "I just wanted to let you know that I love you guys and I'm so happy now. I feel like I got what's mine and that is Paul."

The actress was likely referring to her infamous Twitter rant of 2013, in which she criticized celebrities' looks in a span of a few months.

Bynes targeted Chrissy Teigen, who she called an "old, ugly model," mocked Jenny McCarthy for her age and even went for Rihanna.

“Chris Brown beat you because you’re not pretty enough” and “unlike ur fugly self I don’t do drugs! U need the intervention dog! I met ur ugly face in person! U aren’t pretty u know it!”

Other Hollywood stars Bynes coined "ugly" included Barack and Michelle Obama, Jay-Z, Perez Hilton, and even her own sister, Jillian.

Bynes' video comes on the heels of reports that Bynes' parents do not approve of her tying the knot. The former troubled child actress is also still under a conservatorship controlled by her mom, Lynn Bynes. The conservatorship reportedly allows Lynn to put a stop to Bynes' impending marriage.

Earlier this week, Bynes talked about her dreams of a future clothing line. She was reportedly in treatment last year for mental health and undergoing routine drug testing.