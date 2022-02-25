Amanda Bynes files to terminate her conservatorship

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Amanda Bynes has filed to terminate her conservatorship.

Bynes, 35, filed a petition to terminate the conservatorship of her person and estate on Feb. 23, Bynes' lawyer David A. Esquibias confirmed to Fox News Digital. The petition remains confidential.

A hearing in the case is scheduled for March 22.

"Amanda wishes to terminate her conservatorship," the actress' lawyer told People magazine. "She believes her condition is improved and protection of the court is no longer necessary."

Bynes was placed under a conservatorship in August 2013. The decision by a judge gave her mother, Lynn Bynes, legal control of her finances among other things.

The legal move followed a series of public events that ended with Bynes being hospitalized after allegedly starting a small fire in a driveway, according to Page Six.

Bynes submitted a status report regarding her health to the Ventura County Superior Court in September and the document was approved by a California court. The "She's the Man" actress' lawyer clarified at the time that Bynes' conservatorship could end when it was "no longer convenient" for the star.

"It is open day to day. A status report regarding her health and welfare was recently filed and approved by the court," Esquibias told People magazine.

"By law, the next status report is due in two years. Her conservatorship will terminate when it is no longer convenient for Amanda."

Bynes has moved on with life following a few periods of time spent receiving treatment in rehabilitation centers. The "Easy A" actress graduated with an associate's degree from California's Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in 2019.

Bynes announced her engagement to Paul Michael, a man she met in 2019, on Valentine's Day 2020.

In April 2021, Bynes' lawyer Esquibias told Fox News that Bynes was "doing well' ahead of her 35th birthday. At the time, Esquibias added she was also "living independently" and is back "attending school."

Fox News Digital's Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.