Amanda Bynes steps out with fiancé in rare sighting as fans bring attention to her conservatorship

Amanda Bynes stepped out in a rare sighting with her fiancé Paul Michael on Thursday for a romantic walk in West Hollywood, California.

The 35-year-old former child actress, who has remained out of the spotlight in recent years, was spotted wearing a sparkly ring on her ring finger. In photos obtained by Fox News, Bynes' long, dark hair falls below her chest. She opted for comfort with an oversized shirtdress, paired with black sunglasses and sneakers.

Michael, dressed casually in a black T-shirt and plaid shorts, and Bynes appeared to be walking in a residential area while sipping iced coffees. Onlookers also spotted the two locking lips during their time outdoors.

Bynes was also spotted smoking some type of electronic device. It's unclear what she was inhaling.

A second photo shows the former Nickelodeon star in conversation on a cell phone. Bynes' nose piercing and bright red lipstick are on full display as she talks while walking past a parking lot.

Bynes' sighting comes at an interesting time given the renewed interest in her conservatorship in recent days. The interest has been sparked by fans of Britney Spears , who recently scored a win in her case. A judge ruled on Wednesday to suspend her father, James P. Spears, from Spears' conservatorship.

Bynes is under a conservatorship due to medical reasons. Megan Radford, a member of the #FreeBritney movement, this week told TMZ the movement would zero in on Bynes' case next. The group has long been advocating for awareness about conservatorship abuse although, unlike Spears, Bynes has not made any mention of her conservatorship in recent months.

In April, Bynes lawyer David A Esquibias told Fox News Bynes was "doing well' ahead of her 35th birthday. At the time, Esquibias added she was also "living independently" and is back "attending school."