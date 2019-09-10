Amanda Bynes sports new look in return to Instagram after long hiatus: ‘Check me out’

Amanda Bynes is trying this social media thing again.

The actress, 33, tweeted Tuesday to announce that she had returned to Instagram.

"Hey guys! I'm on instagram now!" Bynes tweeted along with a mirror selfie debuting her long, pink hair and rocking a septum piercing. Bynes also donned a white long-sleeve T-shirt and beaded pink rosary.

She posted the same image to her new Instagram account and captioned it with a kissing-face emoji.

Bynes’ latest social media snap is her first post since the “She’s the Man” star shared a photo of herself in June at her graduation ceremony from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles.

The former child star seems to be easing herself back into social media. It was around the same time last year that she made the return to Twitter after a nearly six-month hiatus.

In November 2018, Bynes opened up to Paper Magazine about her tumultuous journey to find herself after years of mental breakdowns and social media mishaps. Bynes admitted that announcing her retirement from acting via Twitter was a mistake and said her life spiraled out of control partially as a result of her substance abuse.

“If I was going to retire [the right way], I should’ve done it in a press statement — but I did it on Twitter,” she confessed. “Real classy! But, you know, I was high and I was like, ‘You know what? I am so over this’ so I just did it. But it was really foolish and I see that now. I was young and stupid.”

“Everything I worked my whole life to achieve, I kind of ruined it all through Twitter. It’s definitely not Twitter’s fault — it’s my own fault.”

Living a much happier life, Bynes said she owes much of her rehabilitation to her parents, for if it weren’t for them she isn’t sure how her life would have played out.

“I’ve been sober for almost four years now,” Bynes revealed. “There are gateway drugs and thankfully I never did heroin or meth or anything like that but certain things that you think are harmless, they may actually affect you in a more harmful way. Be really, really careful because you could lose it all and ruin your entire life like I did.”