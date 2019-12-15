Amanda Bynes not 'lost or missing': report

Although she did leave her sober living facility, former actress Amanda Bynes is not missing.

According to Us Weekly, Bynes, 33, checked herself out of the facility, rather than fleeing, as was previously reported.

“Amanda has never been lost or missing,” a source told the outlet. “She did leave the sober living facility but her parents know where she is. With Amanda, it’s not surprising that she would leave the sober living facility. It’s not uncommon for anyone dealing with sobriety and mental health issues.”

AMANDA BYNES SPORTS NEW LOOK IN RETURN TO INSTAGRAM AFTER LONG HIATUS: 'CHECK ME OUT'

Earlier this year, Bynes stayed at a mental health facility before relocating to the sober living facility. In June, the mental health facility filed a lawsuit against her, claiming she owed them over $2,000 for their services.

Just weeks later, the "What I Like About You" star shared a photo on Twitter of herself in graduation garb after attending a fashion school.

"FIDM graduate 2019 #fidmgraduation," she captioned the photo, standing by a classmate.

WHY AMANDA BYNES SAID NO TO 'DANCING WITH THE STARS:' REPORTS

Bynes rejoined Instagram in September, sharing a selfie. Her most recent post came on Dec. 3, showcasing her green hair with the caption: "Geisha girl vibes."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Reps for Bynes did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.