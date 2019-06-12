Amanda Bynes sued by mental health facility for allegedly not paying bill

Amanda Bynes may be happy and healthy, but the facility that treated her earlier this year is pretty angry.

Creative Care Inc. filed a lawsuit against Bynes, 33, in April, claiming that she owes it $2,467 for her February stay, according to Los Angeles Court documents obtained by Page Six on Tuesday.

The facility alleged that she received inpatient care from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22 but didn’t pay her bill. The facility came to the $2,467 amount from its monthly residential rate, which is $37,000.

It is unclear exactly what the actress received treatment for, but it was reported in March that she checked herself back into a mental health facility for a stress-related relapse.

The “She’s the Man” star is under a conservatorship by her mother until August 2020, so she may be the one in charge of Bynes’ finances.

Regardless, Bynes has moved on and is working on her fashion career.

Bynes’ lawyer didn’t get back to us.

This article originally appeared on Page Six.