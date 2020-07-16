Alyssa Milano calls for a national coronavirus shutdown amid surge in cases, criticizes Trump and Dr. Fauci

Alyssa Milano called for a national shutdown and lambasted President Trump's response to the COVID-19 pandemic amid a surge in cases throughout the United States.

The actress and activist took to Twitter earlier this week and posted a series of critical tweets in the wake of California Gov. Gavin Newsom announcing renewed restrictions and shutdowns throughout the state to help combat the virus’ spread.

California is one of the many states seeing an alarming surge in COVID-19 cases. Milano advocated for a national shutdown, offering ideas such as printing cash and universal basic income to help stave off the economic impact.

“F--- this,” she wrote. “And all these a--holes are talking about our kids going back to school?! We need a NATIONAL shut down NOW. Print cash. Give people UBI until we get this pandemic under control,” she wrote.

In another tweet, she criticized Trump directly for his inaction on the issue of the pandemic.

“Trump doesn’t care how many people die. He only cares about the economy and his re-election,” she wrote. “Why else would he be ignoring every doctor and specialist in the world?”

The star then addressed Dr. Anthony Fauci, criticizing the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for not standing up to the president.

“Dr. Fauci might be great and a national treasure, but please let us not forget that he just sat there as Trump made ridiculous uneducated public health claims,” she wrote. “He has also allowed the White House to silence him as things continued to spiral out of control.”

She concluded her thoughts on the coronavirus pandemic by noting that if Trump cannot be trusted to handle the national crisis, it’s up to state governors to come together and find solutions.

“We need to stop with the red states and blue states narrative. We all live in the same country,” she concluded. “If Trump won’t come up with a National strategy to help the American people live through a pandemic then every Governor in this country needs to band together to figure this out.”

As of Wednesday morning, the novel coronavirus has infected more than 13,113,181 people across 188 countries and territories, resulting in at least 578,628 deaths. In the U.S., all 50 states plus the District of Columbia have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19, tallying more than 3,431,574 illnesses and at least 136,466 deaths.