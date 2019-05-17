Alyssa Milano calls for tweets insulting Alabama lawmakers to 'go viral' over recently passed abortion bill

Actress and activist Alyssa Milano boosted the signal of a Twitter thread that called out 13 Alabama lawmakers that helped pass the recent controversial bill that bans most abortions in the state.

The law will make performing an abortion in Alabama a felony, punishable by up to 99 years or life in prison unless the mother’s health is at risk, with no exceptions for women impregnated by rape or incest.

Actress and author Heather Whaley shared a lengthy Twitter thread in which she personally attacked senators and slammed them for going after women’s rights by way of the ban.

“Ladies and Gentlemen, allow me to introduce @Larry_Stutts, State Senator from Alabama who loves it when girls who have been raped by a family member are further tortured by being forced to carry their rapists baby. Hi Larry. We see you. #AbortionIsAWomansRight,” Whaley began her thread.

“We need to make this thread go viral,” Milano captioned a retweet. “Do your thing twitter.”

Whaley’s thread also called out Sam Givhan, Steve Livingston, Clay Scofield, Jim McClendon, Randy Price, Cam Ward, Shay Shelnutt, Gerald Allen, Will Barfoot, Donnie Chesteen, Clyde Chambliss and Chris Elliot.

The tweets have prompted a myriad of reactions. Some women are sharing their personal stories of rape and pregnancy, others are posting calls to action to vote these men out of office and some are simply shaming them.

“They sound more like sex predators to me,” one user wrote.

“All I see are a lot of old white men struggling to maintain power,” another user stated.

“How else would he make sure his daughter has his baby?” another user quipped.

Milano, who often uses her social media presence to support left-leaning causes, has been outspoken about the abortion issue in the wake of Georgia lawmakers proposing a similar bill. She previously threatened the state with a boycott of the film and TV industry and even called for a nationwide sex boycott as a protest.